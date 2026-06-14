This 14-yr-old is mapping a more accessible India — One wheelchair ramp at a time

Living with osteogenesis imperfecta, a genetic condition causing extreme bone fragility, Pratik Mansingh Singhare's life was drastically altered after a routine scooter commute in 2022 left him with fractures in both legs. (Express)

In 2022, on an ordinary school commute, Pratik Mansingh Singhare fell from a scooter and fractured both legs. For a boy already living with osteogenesis imperfecta — a condition that makes bones fragile enough to break under the slightest strain — the fall changed everything.

What followed was a year of bed rest, isolation, and a permanent disability that would alter the course of his life.

“During that time, I felt depressed. I started writing because I had nothing else to do,” he says.

That writing became a lifeline — and eventually a book, Where Hope Begins, published in late 2024 and early 2025.

But it also became something else: a window into a world Pratik hadn’t fully seen before. As he worked on the manuscript, he found himself noticing, again and again, how few public spaces in India were built for people like him — how a missing ramp or a narrow doorway could quietly decide where someone was and wasn’t allowed to go.