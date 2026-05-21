2 presidents, 1 mission: Congress splits Pune to revive party ahead of elections

Pune Congress leaders have praised the appointments of former mayor Prashant Jagtap (left) and former legislator Deeptie Chawadary (standing next to him), saying it is a 'welcome move'. (File photo)

In a bid to revive the party in Maharashtra, the Congress on Thursday effected a change of guard in Pune city by appointing firebrand leader and former mayor Prashant Jagtap as the party president in the city, along with former legislator Deeptie Chawadary.

The changes were part of one of the Maharashtra Congress’s biggest reshuffles in decades. The party appointed 69 organisational district presidents in a bid to revitalise the party at the grassroots level ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

While Jagtap will be in charge of Pune City East, Chawadary will head Pune City West. Pune Rural North will be led by Kamlakar Satav and Pune Rural South by Lahu Nivangune. Narendra Bansode has been appointed Congress chief in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.