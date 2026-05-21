2 presidents, 1 mission: Congress splits Pune to revive party ahead of elections

While firebrand leader Prashant Jagtap will be in charge of Pune City East, former legislator Deeptie Chawadary will head the Congress’s Pune City West.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneUpdated: May 21, 2026 05:37 PM IST
Pune Congress Prashant Jagtap Deeptie ChawadaryPune Congress leaders have praised the appointments of former mayor Prashant Jagtap (left) and former legislator Deeptie Chawadary (standing next to him), saying it is a 'welcome move'. (File photo)
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In a bid to revive the party in Maharashtra, the Congress on Thursday effected a change of guard in Pune city by appointing firebrand leader and former mayor Prashant Jagtap as the party president in the city, along with former legislator Deeptie Chawadary.

The changes were part of one of the Maharashtra Congress’s biggest reshuffles in decades. The party appointed 69 organisational district presidents in a bid to revitalise the party at the grassroots level ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

While Jagtap will be in charge of Pune City East, Chawadary will head Pune City West. Pune Rural North will be led by Kamlakar Satav and Pune Rural South by Lahu Nivangune. Narendra Bansode has been appointed Congress chief in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

Jagtap’s appointment came as a surprise, as he joined the Congress only in January this year after quitting the NCP (SP), citing ideological differences over its alliance with the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar, a BJP ally. Jagtap, then the city unit chief of the NCP (SP), had stood by Sharad Pawar after the party split, even as most leaders joined Ajit Pawar’s faction.

Also Read | Maharashtra Congress reshuffle: 69 new district chiefs named ahead of 2029 polls

“Jagtap’s appointment as city Congress chief is a welcome step for the party in Pune, which was once a Congress bastion. Jagtap has proved that he cannot compromise on the ideology of secularism by quitting the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. The Congress leadership is firm on its ideology of secularism,” said Congress leader Ramesh Iyer.

He added that restructuring the city unit would help revive the party at the grassroots, with two presidents focusing on their respective areas. “Chawadary’s appointment is also a good decision, considering she is from the OBC community and a woman. With upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections expected to have 50 per cent reservation for women, the Congress has sent a message in Pune that men and women leaders are on equal footing. It has also underscored community representation, with Jagtap from the dominant Maratha community and Chawadary from the OBC category,” Iyer said.

While quitting the NCP (SP), Jagtap had said he would contest the civic polls against the BJP. “I have been with the NCP and then NCP (SP) for 26 years, six months and 14 days under Sharad Pawar’s leadership since 1996. I worked under Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule, rising from grassroots worker to local unit president. I was indebted to them. I became mayor of the city because of them,” Jagtap had said, attributing his political growth to the Pawar family.

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Jagtap had said he had stood by Sharad Pawar because of his loyalty to the veteran leader and his upbringing in a diverse society with “all communities”. He had also said that it was wrong for him to ally with a party he had contested against, as it would affect his image and damage his credibility among supporters and voters.

Chawadary is a former legislator and was also mayor of the city during the Congress regime in the Pune civic body in the past.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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