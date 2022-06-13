Magsaysay award winner Dr Prakash Amte hospitalised in Pune

Dr Prakash Amte, noted social worker and Magsaysay award winner, has been admitted to a private hospital in Pune.

Family sources told The Indian Express that the 73-year-old was in Pune to attend a convocation ceremony on June 8 at B J Medical College when he developed fever and cough.

A family member said that he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. He has undergone several tests and investigations and been advised complete rest, the family member added.

Dr Amte and his wife Mandakini had received the Magsaysay award in 2008 for community leadership for their philanthropic work in the form of Lok Biradari Prakalp among the Madia Gonds in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra and neighbouring states of Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.