Praj launches solution to preserve cane juice for 12 months

Thursday, December 09, 2021
December 10, 2021 3:29:13 am
City-based Praj Industries has announced the launch of its patented technology, which would allow preservation of sugarcane juice for 12 months. During a press conference in Pune, Pramod Chaudhari, executive chairman of Praj Industries, said this technology will help sugar mills to produce ethanol round the year.

Chaudhari said Biosyrup, a patented bio-chemical, is used to treat juice in a specially designed mechanism. For an average mill with 1,000 tonnes cane per day (TCD) capacity, the total investment for the technology will be nearly Rs 4-5 crore.

