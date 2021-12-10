Praj launches solution to preserve cane juice for 12 months

Chaudhari said Biosyrup, a patented bio-chemical, is used to treat juice in a specially designed mechanism.

City-based Praj Industries has announced the launch of its patented technology, which would allow preservation of sugarcane juice for 12 months. During a press conference in Pune, Pramod Chaudhari, executive chairman of Praj Industries, said this technology will help sugar mills to produce ethanol round the year.