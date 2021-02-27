Pradhikaran offers 4,883 flats for the poor, invites application by March 30

PCNTDA, better known as Pradhikaran, is constructed the flats under two categories. One is under PMAY and another for Low Income Group. Under PMAY, it is constructed 3,317 flats and under LIG, it is constructing 1,566 flats. In all, it is constructing 4,883 flats for the poor.

Even as the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on Saturday conducted the process for draw of lots for over 3664 flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Newtownship Development Authority (PCNTDA) too has invited applications for 4,883 flats which are already being constructed under PMAY.

PCNTDA, better known as Pradhikaran, is constructing the flats under two categories. One is for those under the Economically Weaker Section and another is for the Low Income Group. Both are under PMAY. It is constructing 3,317 flats under EWS and 1,566 flats under Low Income Group. In all, it is constructing 4,883 flats for the poor.

The flats under EWS are much cheaper. The cost of one flat is Rs 9.90 lakh. Since the Central government will be providing subsidy for it, the cost of the flat will come down to around 7.40 lakh, PCNTDA officials said. Each flat under PMAY measures 300 square feet.

The flats under LIG will however be costly. Each one costs Rs 32 lakh. With the Central government subsidy, the price of the flat will come down to Rs 30 lakh. Each flat under LIG measures 600 square feet. “The cost of the flats under LIG is higher because it is double the size of the flats on offer under PMAY. The market price of each flat is around Rs 45-50 lakh but we are offering it for around Rs 30 lakh,” PCNTDA CEO Bansi Gawli told The Indian Express on Saturday.

Gawli said the flats under both the categories are being offered to those whose annual income is less than Rs 3 lakh. “Besides, he or she should be a resident of India and should not own a house anywhere in the country,” Gawli said, adding that it is not necessary for the applicant to be a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad or Maharashtra. “Anyone from any part of the country can apply,” he said.

Officials said the applications are available on http://www.pcntda.org.in. They will be apply through lottery.pcntda.org.in before March 30. The application process started on Saturday.

Gawli said flats under PMAY are being constructed in Section 12 of Pradhikaran, an upmarket locality in Pimpri-Chinchwad. “All basic amenities like water, roads, light, drainage, school, police chowky, shops, gardens, bus service and hospitals will be provided,” said Gawli.

On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar released the booklet to kickstart the process for inviting applications, at a small function at Baramati Hostel. Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao, District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh, PMRDA chief Suhas Divse and PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar were among those present.

Gawli said reservation has been made for SC, ST, NT, DT and the disabled.