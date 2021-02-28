Pradhikaran invites applications for 4,883 flats under PMAY by March 30

THE PIMPRI-CHINCHWAD Newtownship Development Authority (PCNTDA) has invited applications for 4,883 flats, which are being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). On Saturday, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation held a draw of lots for more than 3,664 flats under PMAY.

PCNTDA, better known as Pradhikaran, is constructing the flats under two categories, one for those under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and the other for Low Income Groups (LIG). Both are under PMAY. PCNTDA is constructing 3,317 flats under EWS and 1,566 flats under LIG. In all, it is constructing 4,883 flats for the poor. The flats under EWS are much cheaper, costing at least Rs 9.90 lakh per flat. Since the central government will be subsidising it, the cost of the flat will come down to at least 7.40 lakh, PCNTDA officials said. Each flat under PMAY measures 300 square feet.

But the flats under LIG will be costly. Each one costs Rs 32 lakh. With central government subsidy, the price of the flat will come down to Rs 30 lakh. Each flat under LIG measures 600 square feet. “The cost of the flats under LIG is high because they are double the size of flats on offer under EWS. The market price of each flat is Rs 45-50 lakh but we are offering it for Rs 30 lakh,” PCNTDA CEO Bansi Gawli told The Indian Express Saturday.

The flats under both categories are being offered to those whose annual income is less than Rs 3 lakh, Gawli said. “Besides, he or she should be a resident of India and should not own a house anywhere in the country,” he said, adding that it is not necessary for the applicant to be a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad or Maharashtra. “Anyone from any part of the country can apply,” he said. They can apply through lottery.pcntda.org.in before March 30. The application process started on Saturday.

Flats under PMAY are being constructed in Section 12 of Pradhikaran, an upmarket locality in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Gawli said. “All basic amenities like water, roads, light, drainage, school, police chowky, shops, gardens, bus service and hospitals will be provided,” said Gawli.

On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar released the booklet to kickstart the process for inviting applications, at a small function at Baramati Hostel.

Gawli said reservation has been made for SC, ST, NT, DT and disabled people.