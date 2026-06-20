Charges framed against ex-DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar in espionage case

Pradeep Kurulkar, the then head of the DRDO's Research and Development Establishment (Engineers) laboratory, was suspended a few days after his arrest in May 2023.

A special court in Pune on Thursday framed charges against former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, 62, in a honey-trap espionage case, and the trial is set to begin in July.

Kurulkar, arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on May 3, 2023, has been indicted under sections of the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

The ATS on June 30, 2023, had submitted a 1837-page chargesheet against Kurulkar for his alleged wrongful communication to a female Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO) named ‘Zara Dasgupta’. Later, the court rejected his applications seeking bail and discharge.

Kurulkar, the then head of the DRDO’s Research and Development Establishment (Engineers) laboratory, was suspended a few days after his arrest.