‘Prabhu Shri Ram’ garden to come up on road leading to Pune airport

After pushing for the installation of a sculpture of Lord Ram inside the under-construction sports complex in Ambegaon Pathar in Dhankawadi, the BJP-run Pune Municipal Corporation has now decided to develop a garden in the name of Lord Ram on the new road leading to the airport from Viman Nagar.

The foundation stone for the ‘Prabhu Shri Ram’ garden was laid by city BJP chief Jagdish Mulik on Tuesday. “The civic garden will be developed in a one-acre plot. There will be plants with Ayurvedic importance in it. Presently, the work of basic facilities like jogging track, lawn, seating arrangement, public toilet and security house will be done through Rs 90 lakh funds,” said BJP leader Arjun Jagtap. His wife and BJP corporator, Mukta Jagtap, proposed that the garden should be named after Lord Ram.

“We plan to display thoughts of Lord Ram and his slogans in the garden,” Jagtap added.

Mulik said open spaces are being developed as gardens to increase the air quality in the city and praised his wife for deciding to develop a garden in the name of Lord Ram.

On August 3, the ruling BJP approved a proposal to install a sculpture of Lord Ram at an expenditure of Rs 2 crore in an under-construction sports complex in Ambegaon Pathar in Dhankawadi on a plot of 1.5 acres.

The proposal to install the sculpture was tabled by BJP corporator Varsha Tapkir.

“The construction of the Ram mandir on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi is the inspiration of all Indians. The devotees have struggled for it for 492 years. In the 76 struggles for it, over four lakh devotees sacrificed their lives. The construction of Ram temple was a dream of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan, former chief minister Devendra Fadanavis, saints from across the country and devotees,” Tapkir had said in her proposal.