Power theft of Rs 1.4 crore detected at 2 stone-crushing units in Pune’s Wagholi

The power theft prevention flying squad of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has raided two stone-crushing units in the Wagholi area of Pune over the last week and detected power theft worth Rs 1.4 crore, officials said.

The Pune City police have registered two separate offences against the proprietors of these units at Lonikand police station under the Electricity Act, 2003.

MSEDCL officials said the first stone-crushing unit had a sanctioned load of 103 horsepower but the unit was allegedly stealing power using low-tension cables from a distribution transformer in the area. The total power theft of the unit has been pegged at 4.25 lakh units and the unit has been slapped with a punitive power bill of Rs 74 lakh.

The second unit had a sanctioned load of 95 horsepower but this unit too was stealing power from a distribution transformer in the area. The total power theft of the unit is estimated to be 3.55 lakh units and the unit has been slapped with a punitive power bill of Rs 70 lakh.

The police have booked proprietors of these units under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, which pertains to the theft of electricity, which is punishable with imprisonment for a term, which may extend to three years or a fine or both. The theft of electricity pertains to taking direct supply without an electric meter, tampering with the electric meter, interfering with accurate metering of electricity and consumption of electricity for purposes other than the authorised usage type.

Officials have said that illegal power connections taken using hooks and cables pose a grave risk to the user households, commercial and industrial establishments and people living in the areas. The MSEDCL has made appeals to citizens to avoid using illegal power connections and report to authorities if they come across any power theft.