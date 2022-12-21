scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Power theft of Rs 1.4 crore detected at 2 stone-crushing units in Pune’s Wagholi

The power theft in the two stone-crushing units was pegged at 4.25 lakh units and 3.55 lakh units and punitive power bills of Rs 74 lakh and Rs 70 lakh, respectively, were issued.

The Pune City police have registered two separate offences against the proprietors of these units at Lonikand police station under the Electricity Act, 2003. (File/Representational)

The power theft prevention flying squad of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has raided two stone-crushing units in the Wagholi area of Pune over the last week and detected power theft worth Rs 1.4 crore, officials said.

The Pune City police have registered two separate offences against the proprietors of these units at Lonikand police station under the Electricity Act, 2003.

MSEDCL officials said the first stone-crushing unit had a sanctioned load of 103 horsepower but the unit was allegedly stealing power using low-tension cables from a distribution transformer in the area. The total power theft of the unit has been pegged at 4.25 lakh units and the unit has been slapped with a punitive power bill of Rs 74 lakh.

The second unit had a sanctioned load of 95 horsepower but this unit too was stealing power from a distribution transformer in the area. The total power theft of the unit is estimated to be 3.55 lakh units and the unit has been slapped with a punitive power bill of Rs 70 lakh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

The police have booked proprietors of these units under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, which pertains to the theft of electricity, which is punishable with imprisonment for a term, which may extend to three years or a fine or both. The theft of electricity pertains to taking direct supply without an electric meter, tampering with the electric meter, interfering with accurate metering of electricity and consumption of electricity for purposes other than the authorised usage type.

More from Pune

Officials have said that illegal power connections taken using hooks and cables pose a grave risk to the user households, commercial and industrial establishments and people living in the areas. The MSEDCL has made appeals to citizens to avoid using illegal power connections and report to authorities if they come across any power theft.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 10:57:18 am
Next Story

AIIMS-Delhi declares campus drug-free, to take action against erring staff

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close