Power supply to parts of Pune disrupted as cable snaps during civic work

Power supply to various parts of Pune was disrupted when a 132-KV underground cable of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) was damaged during road-digging work of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday morning. As a result of the cable damage, the supply to the gas insulated sub-station at Rasta Peth was cut off, and this led to disruptions in power supply that affected over two lakh residents of the city.

The repair work is likely to take eight days and the gas sub-station will remain closed till then, said Sachin Talewar, chief engineer of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Pune zone. “Our engineers are at the spot and by Saturday evening, supply was restored. But with the onset of summer and peak demand being high, the utility may resort to temporary load shedding,” said Talewar.

The incident took place at 11.33 am on Saturday, when the 132-KV MSETCL power cable was damaged near Parvati power works. The supply to the 132-KV gas-based sub-station at Rasta Peth was cut off, disrupting further supply to various areas including Kasba Peth, Lullanagar, Kondhwa, Gultekdi, Camp, Swargate, Mandai and Sinhagad Road, among others.

“Only if there is additional load at the sub-station, the utility may implement load shedding on a rotational basis in these areas, while the gas-based substation remains shut for eight to 10 days,” said Talewar.

MSEDCL officials have appealed to residents of affected areas to cooperate during the repair work. Officials said a PMC contractor has been carrying out road-digging work in the area since the last 10 days. “There are underground power cables near the water works and PMC authorities were time and again informed that there was a likelihood of the cables getting damaged due to road-digging work,” read a statement by MSEDCL.