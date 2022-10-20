scorecardresearch
Power supply not restored in Latitude Society

As a precautionary measure, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited had shut down the power supply in five housing societies that were waterlogged on Tuesday.

Four of these societies were able to drain out the water and their power supply was restored.

At least 95 houses in The Latitude Society on NIBM Road did not receive power supply for 48 hours.

The society’s basement is still waterlogged two days after rain on Monday.

More from Pune

But according to an MSEDCL spokesperson, the water had not been drained out from The Latitude society.

