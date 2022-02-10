Wednesday’s power outage affects water supply in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Although the major power outage in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad area Wednesday lasted for a little more than four hours, it managed to hit the regular water supply in the area as the pumping station failed to lift the required amount of water from the Pavana river at Ravet.

As a result, the residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad will have to make do with less quantity and a low pressure of water on Thursday and Friday. A major technical snag in the power transmission lines of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited led to the power outage which hit Pune and its adjoining areas.

Joint city engineer of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Praveen Ladkat said, “We lift 510 MLD water every day from Pavana river at the Ravet raw water pumping station. However, on Wednesday morning, we could lift 75 MLD less. This meant we could neither lift the required amount of water nor treat it at the Nigdi water treatment plant and fill our water tanks to ensure the daily supply to the residents as per our alternate day supply rule.”

The engineer further stated, by late Wednesday evening they managed to lift only 425 MLD water as against the 510 MLD water. Ladkat added, “Pimpri-Chinchwad will get low pressure water for the next two days. Only from Friday will we be able to provide water at full pressure.”

Ladkat said the electricity snapped around 6 am and was restored only by late afternoon. “Even if there is no power supply for half an hour, our water stock goes down to zero,” he said.

The PCMC water supply department said there was no panic situation in the city as they did not receive many calls for water tankers.

While those who live in the self-owned bungalows were not much affected as they saved water, those living in residential societies were affected. “Those who fill water in their tanks in the mornings were affected. But as power was restored by afternoon, they got their water stock which was stored in their tanks the previous day,” officials said.

Sarang Rao, a resident of Pradhikaran, said, “We live in our own bungalow. We had stored water in our overhead tank and therefore we had no issue with the water supply.”

PCMC corporator Rahul Kalate said, “In the Wakad area during the morning hours, the water supply was affected due to power outage. But things returned to normal in the afternoon.”

Hospitals equipped with generators were not affected by the power outage. The 750-bed YCM Hospital has two generators which can last over two days with no power, said the hospital’s dean Dr Rajendra Wable. Private hospitals too say they are managing through generators.

Ninad Pitale, project director, Mumbai Urja Marg project, said, “The power blackout in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad is a stark reminder of the stressed power infrastructure in the state. Mumbai had already witnessed it a couple of years back. Maharashtra’s vision of becoming a trillion dollar economy will require corresponding investments in developing and strengthening power infrastructure of the state to cope with the surging power demand. This is putting immense pressure on the existing transmission network, which is already overworked. The need of the hour is to develop a robust transmission system that will help a smooth power flow in the state.”