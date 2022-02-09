Power outage in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad; water supply affected

A major fault on the 400 KV high-tension lines of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) at Chakan and Lonikand substations led to power supply disruption across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad from 6 am on Wednesday.

However, MSEDCL officials said the power has been restored in some parts of the city adding that “in next one and half hour, we hope to restore the power supply fully.”

It has been restored in and around Bhumkar Chowk area of Hinjewardi. Shouvik De, a local resident, said they had experienced outage only for an hour from 6 am. “We have got supply since 7 am but got to know about outage from other parts of the city,” he said.

Sachin Talewar, MSETCL chief engineer, told The Indian Express: “From 4.30 am, there has been tripping at five points in the tower cable lines. Our engineers are working on a war footing to identify the faults and the supply is likely to be restored by 11 am.”

Meanwhile, water supply in both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad has been affected due to the power snap. The areas of Sinhagad Road, Satara road and Solapur road will be affected as the water pumping station of Vadgaon is shut due to power supply disruption, said Annirudh Pawaskar, incharge of the PMC water supply department.

Subhas Gargote, secretary Kendriya Vihar Cooperative Housing Society, said, “Ours is a big society with more than 300 flats. Since morning we don’t have supply which has affected our water distribution. Many of our residents are working from home but have run out of battery and charge. The reasons given by the distribution company is laughable. It shows they do not maintain their infrastructure well.

However, water supply to other areas of the city, mainly the central part, has not been affected. However, there are complaints from citizens that they are not able to lift water from underground water tanks to overhead water tanks of buildings due to the power cut, he said.

The electricity supply to Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) Ravet raw water pumping station and Nigdi treatment plant has been affected since 6 am. Water supply to the entire Pimpri-Chinchwad will be affected Wednesday and citizens are urged to use water sparingly, a PCMC release said.