Massive power outage hits hundreds of companies in Pimpri-Chinchwad

More than 700 small and micro-scale companies in the industrial area of Pimpri-Chinchwad were affected Wednesday after a power outage in the area. Most companies start their first shift early but have failed to do so because of the outage.

Officials said a major fault in the 400-KV high-tension transmission lines of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited at Chakan and Lonikand substations was the reason behind the disruption in the power supply to the twin cities of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

Sandeep Belsare, President of the Small Scale Industries Association, said companies in Sector 10 and Sector 9 of the industrial zone are yet to see their supply being restored. Belsare said this would be the longest outage in recent times.

Most of the engineering companies depend on the uninterrupted power supply to run their operations and this outage has seen their workers sitting idle. The Pimpri-Chinchwad and Bhosari areas have around 10,000 small and micro units and employ about 5-7 lakh people.