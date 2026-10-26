Power disrupted in Tathawade-Punawale as garbage burning damages power cables

Electricity supply to approximately 15,000–16,000 consumers in Tathawade and Punawale was disrupted on Monday after underground high-voltage power cables were damaged by a garbage fire near the flyover close to Mahadev Temple in Walhekarwadi. The incident occurred around 3:30 pm when an unidentified person allegedly set fire to garbage in the area, damaging both the main and standby 22 kV incomer cables supplying the TACO-1 and TACO-2 power systems.
As a result, electricity supply through the 11 kV feeders originating from the 22/11 kV Benchmark and Pethkar substations was disrupted. The outage affected thousands of consumers in Tathawade and Punawale, located on the western side of the Pune–Mumbai Highway.
Since the cables of the main and alternate supply lines were damaged, restoring electricity through an alternative arrangement became difficult. Technical teams from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), have been working on a war footing to repair the damaged cables and restore power supply as soon as possible, according to an official statement issued today.
Do not burn garbage near power lines
MSEDCL warned that burning garbage near high-voltage underground cables, power lines and electrical installations can damage critical infrastructure and cause widespread power outages. Such incidents inconvenience residents and may also result in significant damage to the electricity distribution network. Citizens have been urged not to burn waste near power lines, underground cable routes or electrical installations. Instead, they should dispose of garbage responsibly and help protect the electricity distribution infrastructure.