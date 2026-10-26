Power disrupted in Tathawade-Punawale as garbage burning damages power cables

Electricity supply to approximately 15,000–16,000 consumers in Tathawade and Punawale was disrupted on Monday after underground high-voltage power cables were damaged by a garbage fire near the flyover close to Mahadev Temple in Walhekarwadi. The incident occurred around 3:30 pm when an unidentified person allegedly set fire to garbage in the area, damaging both the main and standby 22 kV incomer cables supplying the TACO-1 and TACO-2 power systems.

As a result, electricity supply through the 11 kV feeders originating from the 22/11 kV Benchmark and Pethkar substations was disrupted. The outage affected thousands of consumers in Tathawade and Punawale, located on the western side of the Pune–Mumbai Highway.