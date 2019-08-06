Power cuts hit 30,000 in Pune: ‘No phone, no internet’

Power supply to as many as 30,000 consumers has been disrupted due to incessant rain on Sunday and Monday. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) Monday said its machinery had collapsed and it would take a few days to restore the supply.

As a precautionary measure, the power utility had shut electricity supply to many areas on August 4. “Due to power failure, there is severe shortage of drinking water. Besides, all home appliances, even the lifts in the society building, have stopped working due to power failure. It has especially inconvenienced elderly people and also affected our children’s studies,” said Rashmi Singhdeo, mother of two, who lives in Park Marina near Jupiter Hospital.

Singdeo said residents were unable to charge their mobile phones. “No one can be contacted even for emergencies,“ she said.

Prakash Chavan, a senior citizen, had to move out of his flat in Prime Panache on Baner Road to live with relatives a short distance away. “At night, we saw the fire brigade taking senior citizens away from a nearby building. …I hear that more water is going to be released from the dam, so there is a degree of uncertainty,’’ he said.

Rajnish Dwivedi, and IT professional who lives in Park Marina, Baner, said the courtyard of his building was lined with cars after the basement parking was filled with water. “…There is no phone or Internet,” he said.