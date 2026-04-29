Up to 6 hour power cut today in Wanowrie, adjoining areas, MSEDCL work from 8 am to 2 pm

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Amid persistently high summer temperatures, residents of Wanowrie, Shantinagar, Jagtap Chowk, and nearby areas will face a power outage for up to six hours on Thursday.
This outage is part of a scheduled shutdown for maintenance work on the 22KV Shinde Chhatri and 22KV Big Bazaar feeders. The outage has been planned from 8 am to 2 pm on Thursday due to maintenance work on feeders under the Rasta Peth division of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited. MSEDCL officials however stated that efforts will be taken to restore power at the earliest.
To ensure uninterrupted power supply during the peak summer demand and upcoming monsoon season, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has been carrying out various pre-planned maintenance and repair works related to its power infrastructure at an accelerated pace.
However, to minimise inconvenience to citizens during extreme heat conditions, the headquarters has instructed all regional offices that such scheduled maintenance and repair work should now be carried out between 7am and 11am on the scheduled day.
Maintenance activities are undertaken across the state with prior notice to consumers, primarily to ensure that the power system remains prepared for the monsoon, avoid supply interruptions, and reduce electrical safety risks.
Typically, all such work is completed by the end of May. Until now, power supply was often suspended between 10am and 2p, or even up to 4pm for these activities. To avoid this inconvenience, the new directive mandates morning scheduling.
Instructions have been issued to prioritise the provision of alternate power supply wherever possible. Consumers will also be informed in advance through SMS on their registered mobile numbers, as well as through media announcements.
The pre-monsoon maintenance work mainly includes trimming tree branches touching power lines, replacing damaged pins and disc insulators, checking earthing of distribution transformers, feeder pillars, and ring main units, oil filtration and topping up, repairing transformer distribution boxes, replacing faulty lightning arresters, strengthening poles and conductors, correcting line sag, replacing corroded or damaged poles and old wires, cleaning feeder pillars, applying insulation spray where necessary, and installing guarding for high- and low-tension lines.
Additionally, work at substations includes breaker maintenance, battery charging, power transformer servicing, oil topping, and preparation of backup systems for uninterrupted electricity supply.