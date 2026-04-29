Up to 6 hour power cut today in Wanowrie, adjoining areas, MSEDCL work from 8 am to 2 pm

Maintenance activities are undertaken across the state with prior notice to consumers, primarily to ensure that the power system remains prepared for the monsoon, avoid supply interruptions, and reduce electrical safety risks. (File photo)

Amid persistently high summer temperatures, residents of Wanowrie, Shantinagar, Jagtap Chowk, and nearby areas will face a power outage for up to six hours on Thursday.

This outage is part of a scheduled shutdown for maintenance work on the 22KV Shinde Chhatri and 22KV Big Bazaar feeders. The outage has been planned from 8 am to 2 pm on Thursday due to maintenance work on feeders under the Rasta Peth division of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited. MSEDCL officials however stated that efforts will be taken to restore power at the earliest.

To ensure uninterrupted power supply during the peak summer demand and upcoming monsoon season, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has been carrying out various pre-planned maintenance and repair works related to its power infrastructure at an accelerated pace.