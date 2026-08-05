Delay in repairing potholes, Pune civic body blames SIR

The exercise was initially scheduled to conclude on August 8, but the Election Commission has extended the deadline to August 16, keeping a large number of civic employees occupied with election-related work.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneAug 5, 2026 07:12 PM IST
Potholes have increased on city roads following weeks of incessant rain, the Pune Municipal Corporation admitted on Wednesday.Potholes have increased on city roads following weeks of incessant rain, the Pune Municipal Corporation admitted on Wednesday. (File photo)
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The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday admitted that potholes have increased across the city following weeks of incessant rain. The civic body, however, said the situation is better than last year and attributed the delay in large-scale repairs partly to the shortage of civic staff engaged in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

“We admit that there has been an increase in potholes on city roads, but the situation is much better than last year,” Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said.

Ram said the civic administration plans to launch a major road repair drive once the intensity of the monsoon reduces and staff deployed for the SIR exercise return to their regular duties. The exercise was initially scheduled to conclude on August 8, but the Election Commission has extended the deadline to August 16, keeping a large number of civic employees occupied with election-related work.

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He said the PMC aims to make city roads pothole-free by the end of September.

Ram said several factors have contributed to the deterioration of roads this monsoon. These include large-scale excavation for the expansion of piped natural gas connections, road digging to lay cables for the police’s CCTV surveillance network, and work related to stormwater drains and drinking water pipelines.

According to Ram, the lack of stormwater drains on several roads and poor restoration after utility work remain the biggest reasons for the rapid emergence of potholes.

He said the civic body has allocated funds for road repairs and will take up permanent restoration work after the rains subside, as repairs carried out during heavy rainfall do not last long.

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“It has been noticed that utility agencies often fail to restore roads properly after completing their work. The quality of reinstatement is not up to the mark. Therefore, while utility agencies may dig roads for their projects, only the PMC’s road department will carry out the reinstatement to ensure uniform standards,” Ram said.

Ram said the civic body is not focusing on counting potholes but on making roads pothole-free. He added that the PMC is also preparing to redevelop roads ahead of the Pune Grand Tour cycling race, scheduled for January next year.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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