Delay in repairing potholes, Pune civic body blames SIR

Potholes have increased on city roads following weeks of incessant rain, the Pune Municipal Corporation admitted on Wednesday. (File photo)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday admitted that potholes have increased across the city following weeks of incessant rain. The civic body, however, said the situation is better than last year and attributed the delay in large-scale repairs partly to the shortage of civic staff engaged in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

“We admit that there has been an increase in potholes on city roads, but the situation is much better than last year,” Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said.

Ram said the civic administration plans to launch a major road repair drive once the intensity of the monsoon reduces and staff deployed for the SIR exercise return to their regular duties. The exercise was initially scheduled to conclude on August 8, but the Election Commission has extended the deadline to August 16, keeping a large number of civic employees occupied with election-related work.