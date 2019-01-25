Post Office Passport Seva Kendras at five district headquarters upgraded

Regional Passport Office, Pune has upgraded facilities at Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) at five district headquarters that were opened last year. The move will enable faster processing of passport applications at seva kendras. According to RPO officials, while earlier the POPSKs in Satara, Sangli, Nanded, Parbhani and Pandharpur were operating in ‘camp’ mode, wherein applications had to be sent to Pune PSK in Mundhwa for some processing operations, now the entire processing will be done at POPSKs.

Presently, the RPO Pune serves a total of 12 districts from western Maharashtra and Marathwada. Initially it had jurisdiction over six districts in western Maharashtra — Pune, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur. In November 2017, six additional districts — Latur, Osmanabad, Nanded, Parbhani, Jalna and Beed — were added to the Pune RPO’s jurisdiction. Earlier, Latur, Osmanabad, Nanded and Parbhnai were under the jurisdiction of Nagpur RPO while Jalna and Beed were under Mumbai RPO. It led Pune RPO to open 11 POPSKs, mostly at district headquarters, to meet the need of higher application processing. At present, POPSKs process more than 800 applications everyday.

Anant Takwale, Regional Passport Officer said: “Earlier, POPSKs of Satara, Sangli, Nanded, Beed and Pandharpur were functioning in camp mode, wherein the application forms were collected after obtaining biometric details. Then, the files were sent to PSK Mundhwa for scanning of documents and further processing of applications. This used to result in some delay for files collected in camp mode.”

“Now, with launch of PSK (Regular) mode operations at the above five POPSKs, the passport issuance has become faster as the documents are scanned at the same locations and application processing is completed on the same day. These POPSKs are operating in the same way as PSK Mundhwa,” said Takwale.

He added that the move will provide big relief to applicants from far-off districts, who used to travel to Pune as the operations at POPSKs were relatively slower.

“They can now go to these POPSKs and get the passport as quickly as they get at PSK Mundhwa. With reduced workload at PSK Mundhwa, we will be able to serve applicants in a better manner,” said Takwale.