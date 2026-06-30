Post office passport centres proposed for Chakan, Hadapsar: RPO Pune

RPO Pune has proposed new Post Office Passport Seva Kendras in Chakan and Hadapsar to make passport services more accessible. (File photo, enhanced by AI)

Residents of Chakan and Hadapsar may no longer have to travel to the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) on the Baner-Pashan Link Road for passport-related services, with the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Pune, proposing the establishment of Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) in both localities soon.

Speaking on the occasion of Passport Seva Divas on June 24, Regional Passport Officer Vinod Gaikwad said the proposal has been submitted to the Ministry of External Affairs under its existing arrangement with the Department of Posts.

“There is considerable demand for passport services from residents of Chakan and Hadapsar, largely because both areas are major industrial hubs. We have requested the ministry to set up POPSKs there so that applicants do not have to travel long distances for appointments,” Gaikwad said.