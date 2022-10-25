scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Post-Diwali air quality worsens in Pune, AQI ‘poor’ today: SAFAR

The air quality index on Wednesday is likely to improve to 183 as per the forecast, Dr Gufran Beig, founder project director of SAFAR, said.

Smog on Wanawadi road in Pune by 2.50 AM on Tuesday morning after Diwali. (Express photograph by Arul Horizon)

Post-Diwali, the air quality in Pune has worsened, dropping from ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category on Tuesday, according to scientists from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

While the air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday was 210, it is likely to improve to 183, which is in the ‘moderate’ category, on Wednesday as per the forecast, Dr Gufran Beig, founder project director of SAFAR, said.

According to the advisory for Tuesday, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should reduce longer or heavy exertion and outdoor duty. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Pune-based scientists with SAFAR have used mathematical models and evaluated air quality exposure guidelines to design the AQI. Pollutants that are monitored include PM 2.5, PM 10, Ozone, NOX, and CO among others.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by MayawatiPremium
BSP’s next Muslim face? Imran Masood given larger playing field by Mayawati
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buyingPremium
Credit card spends jump 70% in five months on retail buying
Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roadsPremium
Osmanabad paves way for encroachment-free boundary roads
Twists and turns in G N Saibaba case raise important questions about stat...Premium
Twists and turns in G N Saibaba case raise important questions about stat...

The AQI scale is designed to help understand air quality and its impact on one’s health. The AQI is classified into six categories, including good, satisfactory, moderately polluted, poor, very poor and severe. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number or index value.

According to the advisory for Tuesday, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should reduce longer or heavy exertion and outdoor duty.

More from Pune

Dr Beig pointed out that prolonged heavy rains have helped reduce overall pollution levels.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 01:10:43 pm
Next Story

Ye dropped by talent agency, documentary on him scrapped

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 25: Latest News
Advertisement