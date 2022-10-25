Post-Diwali air quality worsens in Pune, AQI ‘poor’ today: SAFAR

Post-Diwali, the air quality in Pune has worsened, dropping from ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category on Tuesday, according to scientists from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

While the air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday was 210, it is likely to improve to 183, which is in the ‘moderate’ category, on Wednesday as per the forecast, Dr Gufran Beig, founder project director of SAFAR, said.

According to the advisory for Tuesday, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should reduce longer or heavy exertion and outdoor duty. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon) According to the advisory for Tuesday, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should reduce longer or heavy exertion and outdoor duty. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Pune-based scientists with SAFAR have used mathematical models and evaluated air quality exposure guidelines to design the AQI. Pollutants that are monitored include PM 2.5, PM 10, Ozone, NOX, and CO among others.

The AQI scale is designed to help understand air quality and its impact on one’s health. The AQI is classified into six categories, including good, satisfactory, moderately polluted, poor, very poor and severe. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number or index value.

Dr Beig pointed out that prolonged heavy rains have helped reduce overall pollution levels.