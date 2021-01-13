scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Post Covid, recovered persons to be monitored in Pune rural

Ayush Prasad, CEO, Pune Zilla Parishad said this was a unique study to assess post-Covid symptoms and we can keep a track of how the recovered patients are coping. A health card will be used to record details of medical investigations and treatment, he said.

Written by Anuradha Mascarenhas | Pune | January 13, 2021 10:58:16 am
pune city news, pune municipal corporation, pune civic body budget shortage, pune budget crisisAt a Covid-19 testing centre in Pune. (Express file photo by Arul Horizon)

At least 77,000 persons recovered from Covid 19 from Pune rural will undergo screening from January till March for post -Covid symptoms, district health officials said.

Experts from the City Covid 19 taskforce have designed a unique programme to prevent long term effects. Dr. D B Kadam, an expert from the task force said that community health officials will involve patients phase-wise.

Medical card issued to patients

An initial screening will be done at the village level and patients who have symptoms that need attention will be sent to the primary health centre, Dr Kadam said. He pointed out the medical officer at the PHC would examine the patient and based on the severity of the symptoms will recommend a medical check by a specialist doctor at Sassoon General Hospital.

“We want to filter patients to eventually treat those who may have a lasting impact of COVID 19 in terms of severity of symptoms,” Dr Kadam said.

