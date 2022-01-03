Be ready for possibility of third wave, PCMC chief tells officials

With number of Covid-19 cases, including that of the new variant Omicron, rising in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil has directed the officials of the PCMC to prepare for possibility of a third wave, officials said.

At an emergency meeting of top officials of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) held on Saturday, the civic body decided to restart the Auto Cluster Covid Hospital in Chinchwad and the Jumbo Covid Hospital at Nehrunagar. Besides, it has decided to make at least two Covid Care Centres functional in the area.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane on Sunday told The Indian Express that all measures are being taken to tackle the situation if cases show a major jump. “Already, Covid cases have shown a rise though not much. The cases had gone down up to 30 a day last month. Now, they have gone beyond 100 every day. The situation is similar to what it is elsewhere in the state. It is not an alarming state but we are taking all steps to tackle the situation as it emerges in the future,” Dhakane added.

At the PCMC meeting, the civic chief asked officials to ensure that required manpower like doctor, nurses and other staff are available in different hospitals. “The civic chief also took stock of the availability of medicine and related equipment in different civic hospitals,” said Dhakane.

Dhakane said that as of now, it has been decided that PCMC-run YCM hospital will continue to remain a non-Covid hospital while other civic hospitals in Pimpri, Akurdi, Thergaon and Bhosari will admit Covid patients.

In another decision, the civic chief has issued directives to shops, private and government offices, banks, industrial units, workshops, hotels, bars malls, schools and colleges to ensure their employees have taken both doses of the anti-Covid vaccines. Besides, the PCMC has also directed them not to allow any entry on their premises without masks. “The citizens should possess the certificates of having two doses in order to be allowed entry,” he said.

Besides, Dhakane said, PCMC has restricted permission to only 50 persons at weddings apart from social, religious, cultural and political events. “For funerals, 20 persons will be allowed. The restrictions have come into force from Friday midnight,” he said.

In another decision, the civic body has increased the number of centres which will conduct the Covid tests to 24. The centres have been set up in association with Indian Medical Association and National Integrated Medical Association along with private medical professionals.

These centres are located at civic-run YCM Hospital, Old Bhosari Hospital, New Thergaon Hospital, New Jijamata Hospital, Thergaon Hospital, Ojas Hospital and Old Akurdi Hospital among other places. Besides, centres have also been set up at Sambhajinagar clinic, Rupeenagar clinic, Moshi clinic, Pimple Saudagar clinic, Talwade clinic and Shahunagar centres.

Meanwhile, for the third consecutive day on Saturday, Pimpri-Chinchwad registered more than 100 Covid cases. Currently, Pimpri-Chinchwad has 464 active cases of which 228 are admitted to hospital while 236 are in home isolation.

On Sunday, five more Omicron cases were registered taking the number of cases registered in the industrial city to 33. Sixteen patients who have recovered from the infection have been discharged from hospitals.