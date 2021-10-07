Positivity rate rises, Pune accounts for 21 pc of state’s new cases in last 7 days

In the week of September 29 to October 5, Pune district reported 3,925 new cases of coronavirus infection, accounting for 21 per cent of the 19,170 cases across Maharashtra in the same period, according to a state Health Department report released on Wednesday.

The weekly Covid positivity rate in Maharashtra was 2.07 per cent, lower than the 2.2 per cent of the week before, revealed the report. The positivity rate in Pune district, however, rose to 3.59 per cent from the 3.5 per cent a week ago. Pune, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Satara – all of which have a higher weekly Covid positivity rate than the state — need special attention, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary, Maharashtra (health).

The weekly Covid positivity rate in Sindhudurg was 4.71 per cent, it was 3.29 per cent in Nashik, 3.03 per cent in Ahmednagar and 2.94 per cent in Satara.

State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradeep Awate said the local epidemic curve was different in each district. He cited the example of Kolhapur, which saw a high caseload before Covid numbers started decreasing, Ahmednagar too is showing a similar trend. The weekly Covid positivity rate in Ahmednagar in the week of September 22 to 28 was 4.3 per cent, and it dropped to 3.03 per cent the next week.

Other districts where the weekly Covid positivity rate was higher than the state average included Palghar, Ratnagiri, Osmanabad, Sangli and Thane. Across the state, there are 33,637 patients with Covid-19 infection, of which 43.2 per cent are hospitalised.

There are 5,454 patients with severe symptoms and 2,205 of them are in intensive care units. A close watch is being maintained on the number of cases as schools and places of worship have reopened this week, said state Health Department officials.

So far, there is no new variant of SARS-CoV2 virus, said health authorities. From May till date, genomic sequencing has been carried out of more than 10,000 samples in Maharashtra and around 80-90 per cent of the infections are due to the Delta variant and its sub-lineages, said Dr Awate.

State Health Department officials have stressed on the need for masking and Covid-appropriate behaviour, apart from expediting vaccinations. Till date, 8.5 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the state.

In Mumbai, 93 per cent of the eligible 92.36 lakh beneficiaries have been administered one dose of the Covid vaccine while 50 per cent are fully vaccinated. Of 83.42 lakh eligible beneficiaries in Pune district, a total of 87.4 per cent have got one jab of the vaccine while 43 per cent are fully vaccinated.