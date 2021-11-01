Positivity rate drops to less than 2%, number of active cases dips by half in a month

The city continued to witness a slowdown in Covid-19 cases as it recorded less than two per cent positivity rate last month while the number of active cases dropped by more than half of the figure recorded on October 1.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has relaxed almost all Covid-related restrictions with an advisory of strict implementation of Covid-appropriate behaviour, which includes use of face masks, maintaining social distance and frequent sanitisation of establishments and commercial places.

“The positivity rate for October was 1.77 per cent. A total of 45 patients succumbed to the viral infection in the month with no deaths for seven days – a first since the outbreak,” said a PMC officer.

Total positivity rate from the start of the pandemic till September 30 was 14.88 per cent while the mortality rate was 1.80 per cent. A total of 3,260 persons were infected with the coronavirus last month while 3,971 patients have been cured of it till October 31.

Till date, 5,04,286 persons in the city have been infected with coronavirus of which 4,94,481 have got cured. As many as 9,074 persons have succumbed to Covid so far. “The active cases in the city on September 30 were 1,487, which dropped to 731 on October 31. They have reduced by more than half in a month,” said the officer.

However, the average testing in the city has also come down to just over 5,000 in a day. The PMC administration has alerted citizens to take proper care during the festive season to contain the spread of Covid while continuing with its vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, the civic administration has prepared itself to tackle any possible Covid wave in the future. It has developed one more dedicated Covid hospital in Baner while the jumbo Covid hospital in the city has been kept ready for treatment of patients as per the requirement. The availability of medical oxygen has been increased in the city hospitals. The PMC has also made preparations for necessary medicines for treatment of patients.