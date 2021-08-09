Positivity rate at 16-month low of 3.69%, Pimpri-Chinchwad sees further relaxation in Covid curbs

With Covid positivity rate dipping to 3.69 per cent in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the civic administration Monday issued directives extending the timing of shops and easing some curbs. The move follows the decision taken at a review meeting presided over by District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday.

Health department officials of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) said the positivity rate of 3.69 per cent on August 7 was the lowest since the pandemic broke out last year.

“Last March, the positivity rate was 4.41 per cent which gradually crossed 25 per cent by August-September,” a health official said.

Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said all essential shops “will remain open full-time throughout the week. Similarly, non-essential shops will remain open till 8 pm on all days with one weekly off day.”

Only those who have taken both shots of the vaccine will be allowed in shopping malls, which can remain open till 8 pm. “Besides, they should carry the requisite certificate while entering the mall,” the order said, adding that all employees should undergo rapid antigen tests every 15 days.

“This year, the positivity rate had come down to around 6 per cent in January, but shot up to 11.72 per cent the following month and then to 25.87 per cent in March, finally attaining a peak of 27.32 per cent in April. After this, the positivity rate began to dip. It was 14 per cent in May, 5 per cent in June and 4.69 per cent in July. The second-lowest rate was seen in April 2020 at 4.10 per cent. And now in the first week of August, the rate has fallen to a 16-month low,” the official said.

Restaurants, bars and food courts can function till 10 pm throughout the week at 50 per cent seating capacity, and will be required to prominently display Covid norms issued by the PCMC, the order said. “All gardens will remain open on all days of the week. Except for swimming pools, other indoor and outdoor sports activities can continue as usual,” it said.

The directives said all gyms, spas, salons, beauty parlours and wellness centres can remain open till 8 pm at 50 per cent capacity and with prior booking of appointments. No A/C should be operated at such places, it added. The order said colleges and schools will remain shut till further orders. “Coaching classes can operate till 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity.”