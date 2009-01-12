Posco likely to run PMC biomedical waste plant

Four months after the fire incident that took place at the biomedical waste disposal plant on the premises of Kailash crematorium claiming seven lives,the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has again proposed to hand over the work to a private firm,which runs the Pimpri-Chinchwad biomedical waste plant.

The civic administration has proposed to give the contract of running the biomedical waste disposal plant to Posco Environmental Solution Pvt Ltd. The proposal has been tabled before the standing committee.

The fire accident had taken place on September 11 last year. Before the fire accident,Sun Enviro Management Pvt Ltd was running the biomedical waste disposal plant. The PMC had,however,cancelled the contract with Sun Enviro after it found that the firm had indulged in irregularities. The PMC committee probing into the matter had observed that Sun Enviro had given an unlawful sub-contract to a private firm for the disposal of deodorant cans that ultimately led to a fire killing seven labourers. The committee had also held the civic health department officials guilty for their negligence in not visiting the disposal plant site regularly. But,this accident,at the same time,had posed difficulties for the PMC as it had to make alternate arrangements to dispose the biomedical wastes in the city.

The waste was even being sent to Pimpri-Chinchwad and Satara. Thereafter,Posco was roped in for running the plant for a temporary period. As per the proposal,Pasco runs the biomedical waste plant in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

There was a total of 13 proposals responding to the PMC tender. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had given the deadline of four months,which is coming to an end by the end of this month.

While laying down a number of conditions,the PMC has mentioned if any accident occurs while running the plant,the responsibility will lie with the company. The PMC has also made it mandatory for the firm to appoint security-guards 24×7 at the disposal plant,The firm cannot sign any sub-contract for the task. Though the contract period with the proposed firm is for 30 years,a review will be taken every ten years,says the conditions.

