Poor response to RTE quota in state, over 22,000 seats find no takers

A total of 2.2 lakh applications were received against 96,684 vacancies for which 82,129 students were given allotments in the first round. Of these, 59,894 parents confirmed admissions, leaving over 22,000 seats vacant. (Representational)

Nearly one in four students who were granted admission to a school under the 25 per cent reserved quota for economically weaker sections under Right to Education (RTE) Act have not taken admissions, according to data from the Maharashtra school education department. Given the poor response from students, the department gave multiple extensions to parents to confirm admissions, which finally ended on July 31.

A total of 2.2 lakh applications were received against 96,684 vacancies for which 82,129 students were given allotments in the first round. Of these, 59,894 parents confirmed admissions, leaving over 22,000 seats vacant.

Under the RTE Act, 25 per cent seats in private unaided schools are reserved for EWS quota students, whose fees are paid by the government until Class VIII. However, even as parents have failed to confirm admissions despite the opportunity of getting free education, activists fear that these students may drop out of school and have urged the state education department to track every student.

This year, the lottery round for admissions was conducted on April 7 via video conference. Since the response to confirm seats was poor, several extensions were given to parents to confirm allotted seats. In Pune, 10,291 admissions have taken place against 14,567 allotments while in Mumbai, at least 3,000 of 4,985 who were given allotments have confirmed admissions.