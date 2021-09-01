Poonawalla foundation part of free Covid-19 vaccination drive for transgender community across India

The Pune-based Villoo Poonawalla Charitable Foundation has joined hands with Apollo hospitals and Kineer Services, a social enterprise supporting the LGBT community, for a project to ensure free Covid-19 vaccination for the transgender community.

The foundation started in the memory of the late Villoo Poonawalla, wife of Cyrus Poonawalla, chairman of Serum Institute of India (SII), will pay for 2.5 lakh Covishield vaccine doses that will be purchased by Apollo hospitals from the state.

The NGOs, community organisations and individuals can now just list themselves with Kineer and camps will be organised either at the hospital premises or offsite and free vaccinations would be provided to the transgender community. This campaign would be run across the country for six months to achieve full vaccination, Manish Jain, executive director of Kineer Services, told The Indian Express.

As per the 2011 census, there are 4.8 lakh transgenders in the country. “We are now creating awareness about the drive and preparing a list of transgenders who can benefit,” Jain said. Nearly 400 transgenders were administered the vaccine dose in Pune and another 1000 are in process across Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai. The aim is to ensure that all are fully vaccinated within the next six months,” Jain said.

Recently Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII who manufactures Covishied, at a vaccination camp held in Pune agreed to support the efforts of Kineer Services, set up by well known transgender activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi. Poonawalla tweeted that he “looked forward to collaborating with Laxmi Narayan Tripathi in providing equal opportunities to the transgender community in the country.”

Kineer has been engaged in mainstreaming the marginalised transgender community and successfully placed over 200 candidates with various organisations. They have been assisting the community with rations and health camps throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Recently Laxmi Tripathi and her team at Kineer were awarded as the best social enterprise at the International Glory Awards held on Aug 29 in Goa. Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood felicitated Tripathi on the occasion.