At 70, Pune woman battling cancer for 3rd time finds strength in awareness work

Poonam Nanda was 53 when first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009. She had moved to Pune from Kolkata, and a self-examination identified a lump in her right breast. She went through at least nine sessions of chemotherapy (each costing around Rs 50,000 then). Radiation, MRIs, medication, diligent check-ups, and a positive attitude helped Poonam deal with it.

“It was the end of chapter one when I was declared clean, and after five years I felt as good as new,” Poonam recalls.

It was in 2018, when she was working with Shoolini University in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan, that Poonam found a lump on the left side of her breast. Unlike on the first occasion, the tumour was ER/PR positive, which meant hormonal medication was more likely to work. For her, the good part was that she did not require chemotherapy.

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Poonam went in for radiation and surgery and was given hormonal medication. Her scans were good, mammograms were regular, and the family had planned a trip to Europe when she found a lump at the base of her neck in 2024. Her husband and son insisted on further medical tests, which eventually showed she was in trouble: the tumour had spread to her ribs and liver.

“But this time round it dawned upon me that it will not be the same old treatment story. I knew this cancer is not going to end, and okay maybe I will see my own end, but I decided that I would not see the end of treatment because the tumour had spread,” says a feisty Poonam.

The third time has been a huge challenge. As she fights back, Poonam remembers one of the longest conversations she had with her nephew and cricketer Yuvraj Singh on chemotherapy when he was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer.

“Then I would tell him what symptoms to watch out for, how to relax, and so on. Now Yuvi calls me and says ‘maasi, my battle is nothing compared to yours. You really roughed it out’,” recalls Poonam, who is back in Pune after mentoring students during the Pink October month at Shoolini and fulfilling her responsibilities as chief mentor at the YouWeCan foundation, the cancer non-profit set up by Singh.

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A rare situation

“When breast cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, the chances of a cure are around 85–90 per cent. This means that most patients treated at this stage are expected to remain cancer-free, without experiencing a recurrence. Twenty years ago, the success rate was relatively lower, with around 60–70 per cent of patients achieving a cure. Today, medical advances have significantly improved outcomes, and we expect most patients to remain free of the disease after completing treatment,” explained Dr Sachin Hingmire, senior medical oncologist at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune.

However, Poonam’s case is among the 15–20 per cent where the cancer has returned, making it an uncommon but recognised clinical scenario. While recurrence typically occurs within the first five to 10 years, a successfully treated patient can also develop a new cancer later. The exact reasons are not always known, although genetic predisposition could be a contributing factor.

The cancer that was treated the second time has now spread to her bones and liver.

One of Poonam’s greatest strengths is her positive outlook. (Photo by special arrangement) One of Poonam’s greatest strengths is her positive outlook. (Photo by special arrangement)

“We have started her on hormonal and targeted therapy. Within any tumour, some cancer cells are more sensitive to treatment, while others may be resistant. As a result, although medication brings the tumour under control, certain resistant cells may continue to grow. In such cases, we use targeted radiation to treat these specific areas. While medication controls the more sensitive cells, radiation helps tackle the resistant ones,” Dr Hingmire added.

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A harrowing experience

For Poonam, who has undergone stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), a highly targeted form of radiation thrice—once for a lesion on her liver and twice for lesions on her vertebrae—the experience has been different from the conventional radiation therapy. While the radiation process lasts for five minutes, the prep for the session has been harrowing.

“Earlier I would go to the hospital daily for 25 days. With SBRT, the treatment can be completed in as little as five days,” says Poonam.

Last month the 70-year-old woman underwent a targeted radiation treatment for an area below her neck and doctors strictly advised her not to move even a millimetre. “A mould was made around my face and clamped into position. I remember telling my husband I felt like a prisoner of war and was dying inside. It was so tightly secured that all I could do was breathe. You try to calm yourself, but those five minutes were extremely difficult,” she recalls.

‘My work at Shoolini and the foundation keep me going’

Living with cancer is also a question of mental resilience. While her husband and children have been her “rocks of Gibraltar”, one of Poonam’s greatest strengths is her positive outlook.

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“She is aware of her condition and is living well with the support of treatment. Some patients naturally question why it happened to them. But in Poonam’s case, a silent acceptance and a positive approach have made all the difference,” Dr Hingmire said.

For Poonam, it will be nothing short of a miracle if she recovers and goes into remission.

“As of now I have to juggle my treatment,” she says, adding that her work keeps her fully occupied, training volunteers at the foundation and mentoring students at Shoolini University, where she has worked for 13 years.

Channelling her personal experience into meaningful community initiatives, Poonam has played an active role in strengthening the university’s Pink October campaign, working with Yuvraj Singh’s foundation to train student volunteers to spread awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection.

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Through Shoolini’s MyMotherMatters campaign, students encourage women to prioritise their health. Beyond awareness, she also supports student-led community engagement initiatives through Shoolinians For You, which has grown from five to 300 volunteers.

“My work at the foundation and Shoolini keep me going. My volunteers find real purpose in what they do, and involvement of male students is something I am proud of,” she adds.