Hidden Stories: How Poona Music Society brought global classical music legends to Pune for 80 years

As a 19-year-old, Jehangir Batiwala was a member of the audience at a concert in Pune by Dutch violinist Christian Bor, who was on stage with the leading piano accompanist from Mumbai, Tehmie Noshir Gazdar. This was in the early 1980s, but Batiwala remembers it as one of the most memorable performances he has attended.

“They did a fabulous rendition. I could meet them afterwards because they realised I was a young lad. Somebody invited us for dinner with them, and that was a great moment to interact with the musician,” he says.

“I was probably one of the youngest in the audience at 19. There were hardly any children who came to concerts then, unless they were music students. Many children from the JN Petit Technical High School, formerly known as the JN Petit Parsi Orphanage, were brought to listen to the music and act as ushers,” he says. Today, young people are coming to concerts as they have developed a liking for classical music. “This is a good sign because they are the audience of the future,” says Batiwala, adding that the Society has had concerts attended by a couple of 100-year-olds as well as five-year-old children.