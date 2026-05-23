Hidden Stories: How Poona Music Society brought global classical music legends to Pune for 80 years
Almost 200 years after Beethoven died, his timeless music will float in Pune's evening air at Mazda Hall on May 22 and 23. This concert at the Society, which turns 80 on July 23, is a part of Artie's festival.
As a 19-year-old, Jehangir Batiwala was a member of the audience at a concert in Pune by Dutch violinist Christian Bor, who was on stage with the leading piano accompanist from Mumbai, Tehmie Noshir Gazdar. This was in the early 1980s, but Batiwala remembers it as one of the most memorable performances he has attended.
“They did a fabulous rendition. I could meet them afterwards because they realised I was a young lad. Somebody invited us for dinner with them, and that was a great moment to interact with the musician,” he says.
“I was probably one of the youngest in the audience at 19. There were hardly any children who came to concerts then, unless they were music students. Many children from the JN Petit Technical High School, formerly known as the JN Petit Parsi Orphanage, were brought to listen to the music and act as ushers,” he says. Today, young people are coming to concerts as they have developed a liking for classical music. “This is a good sign because they are the audience of the future,” says Batiwala, adding that the Society has had concerts attended by a couple of 100-year-olds as well as five-year-old children.
Concerts such as this are the enduring contribution of the Poona Music Society (PMS), which has a simple mission statement: to foster the love and study of good music. Born a year before India’s independence, the Society turns 80 on July 23.
Tehmie Gazdar, one of India’s leading pianists who accompanied innumerable Western instrumentalists and singers who performed in Pune for The Poona Music Society. (From the Archives)
Almost 200 years after one of the world’s most-loved composers, Beethoven, died, his timeless music will float in Pune’s evening air at Mazda Hall on May 22 and 23. This concert at the Society is a part of Artie’s festival, which marks its 30th anniversary. The Artie’s festival, founded in 2008 by French cellist Gauthier Herrmann and the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Mumbai, platforms selected musicians from the top European conservatories who showcase classical masterpieces and special symphonic arrangements.
St Vincent’s High School, once the headquarters
Memories and archival documents show that the Poona Music Society, a non-profit, began with St Vincent’s High School as its headquarters. Ardent music lovers and visionaries were the force behind the initiative – Arnold Bell, the first president of the committee; Rev Father John Rudolph, the honorary secretary; and Adi Framjee, the honorary treasurer, among others.
Beginning with bi-weekly programmes of recorded music, known as the musical appreciation hour with introductory talks on the musical composition, the composer, and the artist, the Society graduated to its first concert on August 22, 1946, which was devoted to Beethoven. Live performances by the Society’s Poona String Ensemble, followed by the Society, grew to presenting concerts by visiting foreign artistes. Renowned Russian violinist Leo Cherniavsky, with Rita Gloria at the piano, played at the first such concert on February 11, 1951.
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“The committee worked hard to bring the leading musicians of the world to Pune. Poona Music Society would collaborate with the presenters in Bombay, such as the Bombay Madrigal Singers Organisation, which was also run by volunteers who were hardcore musicians. The artistes from the West would come to Mumbai and then board a train to come to Pune, perform at a concert, and return by train the next day to Bombay before flying out,” says Batiwala, before revealing a little-known part of aviation – and music– history.
‘Bombay airport was a refuelling stop in 1950s’
“One reason this network was effective is that musicians from Europe would travel to Southeast Asia or Japan. Bombay airport was a refuelling stop for aircraft in the 1950s and 1960s. Bombay was an international city that Western musicians wanted to explore because of the refuelling stop. As part of their plane ticket, they would stay two or three days in Bombay, at places such as the Taj Mahal Hotel, which used to host concerts by visiting foreign musicians. The organisers would then bring these musicians to the Poona Music Society,” says Batiwala.
Though the world had long-haul flights by the 1980s, meaning anyone going to Japan did not have to stop in Mumbai, the Society continued to bring the who’s who of Western Classical Music to Pune. The audience in the 1980s, when Batiwala went to the concert by Bor and Gazdar, was all older people.
Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life.
Professional Background
Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint.
Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series).
Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season:
1. Climate & Environment
"Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week.
"How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site.
"Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner.
2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage
"Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle.
"Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport.
"The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle.
3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc"
"Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema.
"Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups.
"How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor.
Signature Style
Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune.
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