Pune traders to join ‘No UPI Day’ protest on October 2

The charge will be capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 and above, while small merchants with monthly UPI QR-code transactions of up to Rs 1 lakh will remain exempt. (Image generated using AI)

The Poona Merchants Chamber has announced that it will join the ‘No UPI Day’ protest on Friday, October 2, and appealed to traders and business owners across Pune to avoid accepting UPI payments that day.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chamber president Rajendra Bathia said the protest was aimed at pressing the traders’ demand for withdrawal of the proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on specified UPI transactions above Rs 2,000. The new regime is scheduled to come into effect from October 15.

Under the new framework, a 0.4 per cent MDR will apply to specified person-to-merchant UPI transactions above Rs 2,000. The charge will be capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 and above, while small merchants with monthly UPI QR-code transactions of up to Rs 1 lakh will remain exempt.