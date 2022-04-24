Poona Goan Institute opens EV charging station on its premises

In its efforts to pave the way for a cleaner environment, the over 100-year-old Poona Goan Institute (PGI) in Pune’s Nana Peth has collaborated with GoEGo network that manufactures and installs infrastructure for charging electric vehicles (EVs). As part of the initiative, former Maharashtra excise minister Balashaheb Shivarkar inaugurated the first EV charging station in Camp area Sunday.

Compatible with two and three-wheeler EVs, this station is capable of charging multiple vehicles with three 3.3kW sockets. It can charge three two-wheelers simultaneously and is fully automated with swift unmanned charging. The payment gateway is enabled via goME app by scanning the QR code.

While the station is on the PGI premises, the authorities here said that it was open to members of the public as well. The vehicle has to be turned off while charging and the charging station can fully charge a two-wheeler in 2 to 2.5 hours versus the conventional home charging time of five to six hours.

PGI president Charmaine Ann Lazarus also announced an inaugural offer of free charging for every customer up to one month from the date of launch. “Naina Ajwani and her daughter Diksha from Quarter Gate were our first public customers who came immediately after the inauguration and charged their Ola 2W today,” Lazarus said.