Poona Club Premier League from Feb 13

The 9th edition of Poona Club Premier League 2023 will be held on the Poona Club cricket ground from February 13 to 18.

The cricketers were selected through a national auction process, wherein Ronak Dhole Patil, Aarav Vij, Abhishek Tamhane and Kiran Deshmukh were some of the key players at the auction, informed Sunil Handa, President of Poona Club.

The teams and team owners are as follows: Jets (Rakesh Navani), 1 Earth Gorillas (Adarsh Hegde), GM Typhoons (Ashwin Shah), Kwality Warriors (Aarav Vij), Maximum Mavericks (Rajiv Santani and Lalit Solanki), Manpreet & GG’S Jaguars (Manpreet Uppal and Gaurav Gadhoke), Oberoi & Neel Kings (Verinder Singh Oberoi and Indraneel Mujgule), VS Tigers (Vikram Kakade and Salim Talab), Four Oaks Oven Fresh Sailors (Sumiran Mehta and Sameer Bakre) and Kapilaa Parmar All Stars (Hiren Parmar and Kapil Dhole Patil).

Speaking about the tournament, Gaurav Gadhoke said the tournament’s format will have 10 teams which through a lucky draw will be divided into two groups of five teams each. The top four teams, by virtue of points from each group, will qualify to play the group eliminator. The group eliminator final will decide the top team from the group, which will play in the grand finale against the group eliminator final winner from the other group. The match will be six overs per side with nine players for each side.A ladies and children match for members has been planned on the tournament’s final day, added Gadhoke.