scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

Poona Club Premier League from Feb 13

The cricketers were selected through a national auction process, wherein Ronak Dhole Patil, Aarav Vij, Abhishek Tamhane and Kiran Deshmukh were some of the key players at the auction, informed Sunil Handa, President of Poona Club.

Speaking about the tournament, Gaurav Gadhoke said the tournament's format will have 10 teams which through a lucky draw will be divided into two groups of five teams each. (File)

The 9th edition of Poona Club Premier League 2023 will be held on the Poona Club cricket ground from February 13 to 18.

The cricketers were selected through a national auction process, wherein Ronak Dhole Patil, Aarav Vij, Abhishek Tamhane and Kiran Deshmukh were some of the key players at the auction, informed Sunil Handa, President of Poona Club.

The teams and team owners are as follows: Jets (Rakesh Navani), 1 Earth Gorillas (Adarsh Hegde), GM Typhoons (Ashwin Shah), Kwality Warriors (Aarav Vij), Maximum Mavericks (Rajiv Santani and Lalit Solanki), Manpreet & GG’S Jaguars (Manpreet Uppal and Gaurav Gadhoke), Oberoi & Neel Kings (Verinder Singh Oberoi and Indraneel Mujgule), VS Tigers (Vikram Kakade and Salim Talab), Four Oaks Oven Fresh Sailors (Sumiran Mehta and Sameer Bakre) and Kapilaa Parmar All Stars (Hiren Parmar and Kapil Dhole Patil).

More from Pune

Speaking about the tournament, Gaurav Gadhoke said the tournament’s format will have 10 teams which through a lucky draw will be divided into two groups of five teams each. The top four teams, by virtue of points from each group, will qualify to play the group eliminator. The group eliminator final will decide the top team from the group, which will play in the grand finale against the group eliminator final winner from the other group. The match will be six overs per side with nine players for each side.A ladies and children match for members has been planned on the tournament’s final day, added Gadhoke.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 10, 2023: Know about Nord Stream, Gaganyaan Mission an...
UPSC Key- February 10, 2023: Know about Nord Stream, Gaganyaan Mission an...
Adani rout hits $120 billion as MSCI move raises outflow concern
Adani rout hits $120 billion as MSCI move raises outflow concern
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-02-2023 at 00:59 IST
Next Story

Mixed reactions over high ticket fare for Vande Bharat

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close