Pooja Chavan death case: Private complaint in Lashkar court seeks lodging of offence

A lawyer associated with the Justice League Society has filed a private complaint before the Lashkar court in Pune, seeking orders to lodge an offence in connection with the death of 22-year-old Pooja Chavan and directions for police to investigate the case. Advocate Bhakti Rajendra Pandhare has filed the private complaint in the court on Friday.

On February 16, the Justice League Society had filed a complaint application at the Wanavdi police station, stating that offence should be lodged regarding Chavan’s death.

Now, the outfit has moved the court by filing a private complaint, saying Chavan had died due to unknown reasons on February 7 and that her death was suspicious and unnatural.

It also mentions that various audio clips concerning the case are viral on social media. Names of influential persons are emerging in the case. “It is possible that suspects may destroy evidence and so it is necessary that the court orders police to lodge an offence and investigate the matter,” it stated.

Advocate V N Thombare of the Justice League Society said the court has heard the arguments over their private complaint and the matter has been kept for order.

Chavan, a native of Parli Vaijnath in Beed district, is suspected to have died after jumping off the first floor of Heaven Park building in Pune’s Mohammadwadi area in the early hours of February 7. Two persons residing with Chavan had reportedly taken her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

While no suicide note was found after the incident, an accidental death was lodged in the case at the Wanavdi police station as per regular procedure. Meanwhile, Chavan’s photographs with Shiv Sena leader and State Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod and about 12 audio clips have surfaced on social media, triggering the demand to probe the minister’s alleged link to the case.

Rathod has claimed his innocence in the matter and said his name was being linked to the case because of “sordid politics”.

