Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Polling for Pune, Khadki cantonment boards on Apr 30

After a gap of nearly seven years, Pune and Khadki cantonment boards will go to polls on April 30. They are part of the 57 cantonment boards that will hold elections as per the official notification from the Ministry of Defence. However, the Dehu Road Cantonment Board does not figure in the official notification.

For women, among the total eight wards in Pune Cantonment Board, wards 2, 5 and 6 are reserved while in Khadki Cantonment Board, they are 2, 7 and 8. Ward number 4 has been reserved for an SC candidate in PCB while 1 for SC/ST in KCB.

Elections across the cantonment boards had last been held in January 2015 and the five-year term ended in February 2020. Extensions of six months were given twice as per the Cantonment Act, 2006.

Subrat Pal, CEO of PCB, told The Indian Express that they got a copy of the notification on Monday and now details will be awaited for the complete election programme.

In Pune Cantonment Board, according to officials, the voter list has been finalised and there are a total of 38,327 voters across eight wards. Located by the side of Pune-Mumbai Highway, Dehu Road Cantonment board is a fairly new one. With a population of nearly 50,000, this board has seven wards.

A stronghold of Congress, the BJP had managed to win all the 7 wards in the last election. The board, however, is plagued by encroachment on government land and health, water supply and education are issues that require attention.

In the last election, of the eight wards, BJP had won five while the Congress had bagged two and an independent was also elected. In KCB, the Congress had won five of the eight wards. BJP had won one seat and two independents had got the other wards.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 01:57 IST
In Chinchwad, Pankaja campaigns for Jagtap; NCP’s Kate invokes Shivaji, Independent Kalate attacks BJP

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
