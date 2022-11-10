Poll panel encourages above-17 group to register in advance; sets up committee to aid transgender persons

To ensure that not a single citizen eligible for voting is left out in electoral roll, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to enable youth above 17 years to register themselves in advance so that they could be automatically included in the electoral roll once they turn 18. The panel has also appointed a committee to resolve all issues that are proving to be hurdles in way of registration as voters by transgender persons.

The ECI also stated that it has conveyed its administrative-readiness for holding “one nation one election” to the Centre. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said, “We are logistically okay and have conveyed the same to the Union government. However, it is up to the legislative body to decide on it.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the commission flagged off a cycle rally at 7am from Balewadi stadium Pune to raise voter awareness. Besides, an exhibition on voter awareness messages was inaugurated at Savitri Bai Phule University. The commission also interacted with Voter Awareness Forum at Hinjewadi.

The ECI led by CEC Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey will participate in events in the city to highlight the importance of Special Summary Revision (SSR) exercise.

The data of voter turnout figure reveals that Pune is one of the major cities with lowest voter turnout, indicating urban and youth apathy towards electoral participation.

“It is necessary to include every eligible citizen in electoral roll for voting, and strengthen the democracy,” said Kumar.

The enrollment in urban areas has dropped and the nationwide SSR has been launched for urban places such as Pune, he added.

There are 2.55 lakh voters over the age of 100 years enrolled with ECI, Kumar said.

The CEC said any 17-year-old youth can now get themselves registered with ECI, adding they will be automatically included in electoral roll after turning 18.

The declaration of four dates for enrollment has made a difference in ongoing assembly elections of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat with 43,000 and 3.21 lakh new voters respectively getting added in the process.

Kumar said, “The ECI has discussed issues of enrollment with transgender persons and understood their problems. Now a committee will work on resolving the issues pertaining to enrollment in electoral roll.”

Noticing high urban apathy towards voting in Pune, the ECI has decided to create targeted awareness among voters and emphasise inclusivity in enrollment by engaging with marginalised sections of the society.

The Article 324 of the Constitution entrusts ECI with superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of electoral rolls as the primary bedrock of conducting elections to Parliament and to legislature of every state.

Annual SSR is conducted in every state to ensure enrollment of newly eligible citizens. This year, the SSR has formally started with publication of draft electoral roll on Wednesday with reference to January 1, 2023 as the qualifying date.