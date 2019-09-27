Maharashtra polls: ‘Politicians can visit Pune flood-affected areas, but won’t be allowed to distribute relief’

PUNE District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said relief efforts and distribution of compensation to those impacted by the floods will not be affected by the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which is in force for the upcoming Assembly elections. But all relief efforts will be undertaken by the district administration — political parties and individuals will not be involved in the process, he added.

He said parties will not be allowed to benefit from the flood by distributing relief material or funds as it will be counted as a violation of the MCC. “It’s understandable if politicians visit flood-affected areas, but they won’t be allowed to distribute any relief material or make promises. All relief efforts will be carried out by the district administration as per the the permission and guidelines of the Election Commission of India,” said Ram.

The district collector blamed “heavy rainfall” which happened within a “very short period of time” for the flood and said riverbed systems in the city have to be improved.

On Thursday morning, at least 85,000 cusec water was released from Nazare dam into Karha river, and officials were worried this would worsen the flood as the river only has a capacity to contain 44,000 cusec water, Ram said. Officials were worried it would adversely impact the villages located along Karha river, he said. “But by Thursday evening, the situation has actually improved as the discharge from Nazare has been brought down to 10,000 cusec,” said Ram.

“The relief camps have a capacity to shelter 14,000 people, but only 3,165 people have been shifted to the camps. However, we have asked local authorities to keep the shifted families in the camps overnight as the meteorological department has predicted rains in the district,” said Ram.