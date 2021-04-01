Political parties spar over handling of Covid situation in Pune

Days after the NCP demanded that the PMC general body be dissolved due to the “failure” of ruling party BJP to handle the Covid-19 situation, the latter on Wednesday slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (file)

Days after the NCP demanded that the PMC general body be dissolved due to the “failure” of ruling party BJP to handle the Covid-19 situation, the latter on Wednesday slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi and accused it of “ignoring” the civic body even as Pune grapples with the second wave of the pandemic.

A BJP delegation led by city BJP chief Jagdish Mulik, MP Girish Bapat and Mayor Murlidhar Mohol also met Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar to discuss the steps being taken to contain the spread of the viral infection. Mulik said while the PMC was doing a good job, “it is unfortunate that the state government is ignoring the PMC during the pandemic. The PMC is managing the jumbo Covid hospital and state government is not providing any help to the civic body. We condemn this…,” he said.

Mulik also said the BJP will oppose any move to impose another total lockdown in the city. “Local residents have suffered a lot during the previous lockdown and are just getting back to their normal lives. The state government should think of the poor and declare a package for them. The state government should also give financial assistance of Rs 500 crore to PMC for managing the Covid-19 situation,” he said.

“The situation is worrying and the city is the worst affected in the country. We are not politicising the issue but seeking financial assistance to support the civic body…,” said Bapat.

Leader of Opposition in PMC and NCP leader Dipali Dhumal had recently said that the BJP rule in the PMC should be ended by dissolving the general body as the ruling party has failed to handle the pandemic.

Separate delegations of Congress and Shiv Sena had also met the municipal commissioner on Tuesday, urging him to scale up treatment facilities as many patients were unable to find beds. “The civic administration should work on war footing to contain the spread of the infection,” said Ramesh Bagawe, city Congress chief.



City Shiv Sena chief Sanjay More claimed that the ruling party in the PMC was spending a lot of money in unnecessary development works in the city while there was a need to improve medical facilities. “The development works should be immediately stopped and funds should be diverted for treatment of Covid-19 patients,” he said.