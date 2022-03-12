Political aspirants in a fix as civic polls face postponement

POLITICAL HOPEFULS in Pimpri-Chinchwad are in a fix as civic elections stand all but postponed. Most aspirants who had started making their presence felt through various activities are now in a dilemma on whether to continue with their public programmes or wait for final dates for the civic polls to be announced before resuming the same.

Traditionally, right before civic elections, political aspirants start holding public programmes such as cooking competitions, health camps or religious events to make their presence felt among the masses.

Given the finances involved – a simple programme of Dahi handi can require a budget of Rs 20 lakh — such programmes are also used by aspirants to attract prospective supporters and workers. Besides, the events also give them a chance to flex their financial muscle.

Since the start of the year, Pimpri-Chinchwad has seen a plethora of programmes being organised by aspirants. Apart from this, hoardings – both legal and unauthorised – have also been plastered all over the city. This is besides the health camps, blood donation drives and religious pilgrimages for local residents being organised – much to the amusement of the citizens who say many sitting and former corporators have “suddenly become active”.

The elections were supposed to take place any time post-March. However, all that has changed now as the polls seem likely to be postponed for some time, mainly due to the question of OBC reservation in local bodies, which was struck down by the Supreme Court earlier.

This uncertainty about the elections have now put the hopefuls in a quandary. Many point to the financial strain they would have to undergo to continue such programmes. “We are not sure when the elections would be held. So, we do not know till when we have to continue this (the programmes),” said a hopeful from Wakad area.

A few sitting corporators who had become active over the last few months said they would continue their public outreach but in a subdued fashion. “We should ensure people know us and don’t forget us,” said a leader of the National Congress Party (NCP).

However, a few corporators such as former standing committee chairman Seema Savale from Indrayninagar say they have been holding special programmes all along, irrespective of the impending elections. “We are continuing our normal programmes,” she added.