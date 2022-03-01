Political activity in Pune to heat up with visits of Modi and Pawar this week

Political activities in the city are all set to gain momentum in the next few days ahead of civic polls as the BJP gets ready for a show of strength during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city on March 6. NCP chief Sharad Pawar has also decided to hold a meeting of party workers for two days this week and MNS chief Raj Thackeray is likely to hold a rally next week.

The visit of Modi is scheduled on March 6 to inaugurate Pune Metro rail, statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the main building of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), laying foundation stone of Riverfront Development Project and River Improvement Project. BJP leader and city Mayor Murlidhar Mohol is personally looking into the arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit to the city and he has held meetings with officials of PMC and Pune Metro rail. Modi is also likely to address a rally at MIT ground in Kothrud.

The BJP is in power in PMC and is hoping to get re-elected to the civic body for the second time. The party is going for a show of strength to launch the party campaign for the elections of PMC and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The party plans to put up party flags across the city to welcome the Prime Minister and mark the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, as Guardian minister, will be attending the functions of Prime Minister and has requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to make it to the function. “I, being Guardian minister, will attend the various government functions of the Prime Minister. It is protocol. I have requested the Chief Minister to also attend it if his health permits,” Pawar said on Saturday.

On the other hand, the NCP is working hard to regain its lost power in forthcoming civic polls. The party has decided to review preparation for polls assembly segment wise, in the presence of state NCP chief Jayant Patil. Later, the NCP chief himself has decided to spend two days in the city to review the party’s preparation for elections. Pawar will also be addressing party workers.

The MNS too is planning to pump in energy among the party workers and has requested party chief Raj Thackeray to hold a rally in the city next week. The MNS could get only two corporators elected to the PMC in 2017 and is hoping to increase its tally this time.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray has put his focus on the city and has been taking up environment-related issues with civic activists and environmentalists.