Political activity heats up in Pune: BJP, Congress to hold rallies this weekend

With barely a few days left before the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates, the political activity in the city is heating up. After the public rally of the Nationalist Congress Party in the city last Sunday, it is the turn of the BJP and Congress to hold their events this week.

BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to address the party’s booth committee members on Saturday. A day before that, Congress chief Ashok Chavan will launch his party’s series of rallies in the state with a Jansangharsh Sabha in the city.

Ashok Chavan will be joined by former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan for the Jansangharsh Sabha in Bhavanipeth area. Prithviraj Chavan is, incidentally, also being talked about as a likely Congress candidate for the Pune Lok Sabha seat. The state Congress had undertaken the Jansangharsh Yatra last year and toured the entire state, criticising the government for the sufferings of the citizens in rural as well as urban areas.

“The state Congress is organising 50 Jansangharsh sabha across the state and it will be launched in the city on Friday,” said Ramesh Iyer, spokesperson of city Congress.

The ruling BJP has so far been using the stage of government functions to take its point to the public and highlighting its achievements in the last five years in power. However, the party has now began to organise functions independently.

Accordingly, the BJP chief would be addressing poll committee members on Saturday to gear up for the Lok Sabha elections by reaching out to every voter in person. “The booth committee members in Pune, Baramati and Shirur parliamentary constituencies have been invited for the rally. The BJP chief will guide the members on ways to reach out to voters,” said a BJP leader.