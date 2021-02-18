Policewoman, beat marshals rescue newborn abandoned in garbage dump

A team led by Assistant Police Inspector Madhura Korane from Bharti Vidyapeeth police station was on night patrolling duty in the early hours of Thursday.

A woman police officer and three beat marshal cops from Bharti Vidyapeeth police station rescued a newborn who was abandoned in a garbage dump near Katraj tunnel. They rushed the baby to a hospital, covering half the distance on a two-wheeler.

A team led by Assistant Police Inspector Madhura Korane from Bharti Vidyapeeth police station was on night patrolling duty in the early hours of Thursday. Between 2 am and 4.30 am, the team completed patrolling the area between the Old and New Katraj tunnels.

“A call was made to police by someone around 5 am, saying they heard the cry of a baby from near a garbage dump. I, along with three beat marshals, rushed to the area on two bikes because the patrol car was at another location. We found the location and also found the newborn baby boy, who was shivering, trembling and crying. I held the baby and he stopped crying immediately. As the baby was barely one or two days old, we decided to rush him to the hospital because he was most probably very hungry and needed medical attention. There was no time to call for other assistance. We covered the baby and asked the patrol car to meet us halfway… then we started on bikes. We covered half the way on bikes and later rushed the baby to Sassoon hospital in a police car,” said API Korane.

Korane was accompanied by beat marshals Vijay Dudhale, Dnyaneshwar Shinde and Avadhoot Jamdade.

“The baby is receiving medical attention now and is doing well. We have launched a case and have started the search for the mother or parents of the baby,” she added.

Appreciating the efforts by API Korane, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted, “I, as head of the police family, feel proud of API Madhura Korane from Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, who took a one-day-old baby abandoned in garbage to the hospital and saved a life. I can’t thank her enough for all that she has done to save the child’s life.”