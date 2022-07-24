Policeman dies in road mishap

A POLICEMAN died in a road mishap on the Pune-Nashik highway in Bhosari area on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Akhade, who was attached to the Chinchwad police station.

Police said Akhade was on his way to Chakan via the Pune-Nashik highway. While passing through Bhosari area, he lost control of his car and the vehicle collided with a tree on the side of the road.

Akhade sustained severe injuries in the accident and succumbed to them.