Police vehicle in Pawar’s convoy skids, comes to rest on its side; 2 cops injured

A police vehicle, which was part of the convoy of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, turned on its side on Pune-Mumbai Expressway near Khandala on Monday morning. Two police personnel, including an inspector, sustained minor injuries in the accident.

The accident took place at 10.30 am around 100 metres from Amrutanjan Bridge, when Pawar’s convoy consisting of six vehicles, including the pilot and escort cars, was on its way from Pune to Mumbai.

Inspector Manoj Yadav of Lonavala city police station said, “Below the Amrutanjan Bridge, the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, which elsewhere has three lanes, converges into two lanes… this particular vehicle while passing the point where the lanes converge skid on the rumbler strips marking and turned on its side. Inspector Babar, who was in the rear seat, and Constable Sambhaji Waghmode, who was driving, sustained minor injuries. They were given first aid.”

Officials said after getting to know of the accident, Pawar’s vehicle stopped some distance away and he visited the two cops.

