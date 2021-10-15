Police: Techie found dead at home didn’t die by suicide, 2 held for shooting him

Investigation by the Pune City Police has revealed that a software engineer, who was found dead at his residence earlier this week, did not die by suicide but was shot dead by his friends.

Police have arrested two persons, Sagar Binavat (33) and Dattatraya Hajare (47), for the murder of Ganesh Taralekar (47).

Hajare and Binavat had earlier told police that they found Tarlekar lying in a pool of blood at his residence on Tuesday.

Tarlekar, who worked with a private company, was separated from his wife. Two days before his death, Tarlekar had called his father-in-law and told him that he was going to die by suicide.

That’s why, initially, police suspected it to be a case of suicide. But investigation revealed that the two accused had come to his residence for a liquor party. When police questioned the duo, they said that during the party, Tarlekar was trying to shoot himself with a pistol. They said when they tried to stop him from doing, the gun was accidentally fired and the bullet hit Tarlekar, killing him.

Police are trying to find out from where the pistol was procured and the motive behind killing Tarlekar.