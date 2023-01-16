scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Police shut down roadside stall, customer waiting for food attacks cop with knife

The police constable has been identified as Sachin Uttam Jagdale (38), posted at Vimantal police station and the accused as Mahanandeshwar Batale, who hails from Tuljapur town in Osmanabad district.

Jagdale received a deep cut on the left cheek and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he received multiple stitches. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Police shut down roadside stall, customer waiting for food attacks cop with knife
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 38-YEAR-OLD police constable has been slashed on the face allegedly by a 24-year-old man in Pune after the latter “failed” to get food from an eatery that the constable asked to “shut” for remaining open beyond the closing time.

The police constable has been identified as Sachin Uttam Jagdale (38), posted at Vimantal police station and the accused as Mahanandeshwar Batale, who hails from Tuljapur town in Osmanabad district.

According to the police, at around 11:15 pm on Saturday, police constable Jagdale received information that some eateries at Dhanori octroi point were serving food even after the closing time. When he asked a Chinese food eatery to slide down its shutter, the accused Batale, who was waiting for the food, got agitated, picked up a knife from the eatery and allegedly attacked the constable. Jagdale received a deep cut on the left cheek and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he received multiple stitches.

More from Pune

The accused has been nabbed and booked under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (assault or criminal force against public servant) and 333 (causing grievous hurt to public servant on duty), police added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-01-2023 at 01:07 IST
Next Story

Recruitment of transpersons in Maharashtra police: ‘The day I finally wear the police uniform, my struggle will be over’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close