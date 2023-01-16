Police shut down roadside stall, customer waiting for food attacks cop with knife

A 38-YEAR-OLD police constable has been slashed on the face allegedly by a 24-year-old man in Pune after the latter “failed” to get food from an eatery that the constable asked to “shut” for remaining open beyond the closing time.

The police constable has been identified as Sachin Uttam Jagdale (38), posted at Vimantal police station and the accused as Mahanandeshwar Batale, who hails from Tuljapur town in Osmanabad district.

According to the police, at around 11:15 pm on Saturday, police constable Jagdale received information that some eateries at Dhanori octroi point were serving food even after the closing time. When he asked a Chinese food eatery to slide down its shutter, the accused Batale, who was waiting for the food, got agitated, picked up a knife from the eatery and allegedly attacked the constable. Jagdale received a deep cut on the left cheek and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he received multiple stitches.

The accused has been nabbed and booked under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (assault or criminal force against public servant) and 333 (causing grievous hurt to public servant on duty), police added.