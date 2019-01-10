Police should work in a manner that local residents have ‘bharosa’ in them, says Devendra Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government is taking steps to solve the issues faced by the police force, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in Pune on Wednesday. “Along with modernisation of the police department, the government is also looking forward to the construction of new houses for police personnel,” he said. Fadnavis was in the city to inaugurate the ‘Bharosa Cell’ on the premises of the Pune police commissionerate, as well as the new building of the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate in Premlok Park area.

Advertising

The Pune City Police has set up the Bharosa Cell to provide assistance and counselling to senior citizens, women and children. The Chief Minister said police should work in such a manner that local residents have bharosa (faith) while approaching the police.

Director General of Police Datta Padsalgikar, Pune City Police Commissioner K Venkatesham, District Guardian Minister Girish Bapat, MP Anil Shirole, District Collector Naval Kishor Ram and PMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao, among others, were also present on the occasion.

Nagpur Police has also set up a ‘Bharosa Cell’ and Fadnavis cited it as an example, saying, “The Bharosa Cell in Nagpur has given good results in a short time and we hope this cell will be of help to the residents of Pune”.

The Bharosa Cell will also work towards rehabilitation of juveniles, have a special cell for providing support to children, have a temporary residential facility for women undergoing counselling, provide legal aid for victims of domestic violence, and will try to provide immediate help to senior citizens with the help of NGOs.

Fadnavis also formally inaugurated the new building of the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate in Premlok Park area. The commissionerate has been functional since August last year, with IPS officer R K Padmanabhan appointed as the first commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

During the inauguration, Fadnavis said his government would provide necessary manpower and vehicles to the force. “A committee has been set up under the state DGP, which is looking into these demands, and a decision will be taken soon,” he said.

Bapat, Social Justice Minister Dilip Kamble, MLAs Laxman Jagtap and Mahesh Landge, Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Rahul Jadhav, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner R K Padmanabhan and BJP House leader Eknath Pawar, among others, attended the event.

Advertising

At the event, the Chief Minister said the state cabinet will take a decision on waiving penalty tax on illegal constructions within the next 15 days. “I am aware of the demands made by local MLAs and the people. We will take a decision in 15 days,” he said.