Police seize Mughal-era gold coins found during excavation at construction site

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have seized 216 Mughal-era gold coins dating back to the 18th century, which were found by some labourers during excavation at a construction site in Chikhli a few months ago.

A team from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police’s Crime Branch had received a tip-off that a man, identified as Saddam Pathan, was in illegal possession of some rare gold coins found during excavation at a construction site. Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash said based on the input, a search was conducted and 216 gold coins weighing 2,357 grams were recovered.

Inspector Shailesh Gaikwad, whose team had received the tip-off, said that as per primary observations by officers from the Archaeological Department, the coins are from the Mughal era and date back to the time period of 1720 to 1750. They were issued by Mughal emperor Muhammad Shah. Gaikwad said that Pathan’s father-in-law and brother-in-law had stumbled upon a damaged copper vessel which contained the coins.

Krishna Prakash said all the coins were recovered as per the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code and an offence will be registered under the Indian Treasure Trove Act after officials from the Archaeological Department file a report with the police.