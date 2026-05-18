Police seek custody of Major who shot JCO during firing practice

Special Inspector General of Police (Nagpur range) Sandeep Patil said, “Investigation is in progress. We have written to the Army authorities at CAD to hand over Major Tiwari to police for questioning.”

Written by: Chandan Haygunde, Sushant Kulkarni
2 min readPuneMay 18, 2026 04:09 AM IST
Police seek custody of Major who shot JCO during firing practiceAn investigation has been initiated into the case by Wardha Police.
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Maharashtra Police has written to authorities at the Army’s Central Ammunition Depot (CAD) in Pulgaon, Wardha district, for custody of Major Manan Tiwari — booked for allegedly shooting a junior commissioned officer (JCO), Subedar Major Om Bahadur Khand, dead during a small-arms shooting practice on Friday morning — for questioning.

Lance Naik Beersingh Dhami, posted at the CAD camp, lodged an FIR at the Pulgaon Police Station around 5.10 pm Friday; and BNS Section 103 (1), which pertains to murder, was invoked in the case. The FIR states that shooting practice was being conducted for the soldiers at the camp from May 13. According to Dhami, he had gone to the shooting range around 6.30 am Friday for practice. and Major Tiwari and Subedar Major Khand deployed on duty at that time. Shooting practice for Major Tiwari and Subedar Major Khand was held after Dhami and others completed theirs.

“During the firing practice of Subedar Major Khand, he himself was assigned the duty of collecting empty shells. Whereas, during Major Tiwari’s, a soldier, Sanjeev Kumar Roshanlal, was deputed for the same.” The FIR stated that between 8 am and 8:20 am, as the shooting practice was underway, Major Tiwari allegedly shot Subedar Major Khand dead by allegedly firing a bullet into his left eye with an INSAS 5.56 gun. “I don’t know why Major Tiwari killed Subedar Major Khand. The soldiers had later taken Major Tiwari into custody,” Dhami said in the FIR.

An investigation has been initiated into the case by Wardha Police. Special Inspector General of Police (Nagpur range) Sandeep Patil said, “Investigation is in progress. We have written to the Army authorities at CAD to hand over Major Tiwari to police for questioning.”

In a post on X, the Defence PRO, Nagpur, said, “Sub Maj Om Bahadur Khand (56) died in an incident that occurred at the small-arms firing range on May 15 in Pulgaon during routine firing practice. The incident is under probe by the Army and police. The Army authorities are extending all support to police for investigation. An FIR has been registered. The Army and police authorities are conducting a fair and impartial investigation into the incident. The accused is in custody.”

Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) In recent months, Chandan’s reporting has focused on high-profile terror case investigations, inter-state firearms racket, leopard movements in Pune city, cyber scams and hearings of the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. 1. High-Profile crimes and terrorism cases “Techie linked to Al-Qaeda preached democracy is against Shariat” (Nov 17, 2025). Reporting on the ongoing investigation into the arrest of IT professional Zubair Hangargekar (37) from Pune for alleged terror links. “The case against Jyoti Jagtap, member of ‘Maoist front’ Kabir Kala Manch and Elgaar Parishad organiser, granted interim bail by apex court” (Nov 20, 2025) Tracking the updates in the high profile Elgaar Parishad case related to the alleged naxal activities in urban areas. “How NIA arrested doctor turned ‘ISIS recruiter’ in Maharashtra terror module case” (Nov 24, 2025) After the arrest of doctors in Delhi Red Fort blast, a report on alleged terror links of a consulting anaesthetist from a Pune hospital. “A year after loco pilot averts tragedy by spotting gas cylinder on railway track, probe still inconclusive” (Dec 8, 2025). Report on the unsolved case of a suspected sabotage incident, which could have derailed a train. “No records of Sambhaji Maharaj’s cremation available: Author, ex-IAS officer Vishwas Patil tells Koregaon Bhima panel” (Dec 1, 2025) Reporting on a sensitive issue related to the Koregaon Bhima violence. 2. Inter-state firearms racket "Pune police swoop down on ‘village of pistols’ in Madhya Pradesh; 36 detained, 50 kilns destroyed" (Nov 22, 2025) "Recce a week before, microplanning: how Pune police raided ‘village of pistols’ in MP" (Nov 24, 2025) Reporting on the illegal gun manufacturing units in Umarti village, Madhya Pradesh 3. Cybercrime & Financial Scams “Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest ‘bank account supplier’ with links to China, nationwide cyber scams" (Nov 27, 2025) An investigative look at the modus opernadi of international cyber-gangs cheating high-earning professionals across the country ‘Your case linked to Pahalgam terrorist’: Pune businessman loses Rs 1.44 crore to fraudster posing as NIA chief" (Oct 18, 2025) Report on the tricks played on cyber scammers cheating people through digital arrest frauds Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

Sushant Kulkarni
Sushant Kulkarni

Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010. Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune. Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More

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